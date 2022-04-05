Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.39. Lumen Technologies reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

LUMN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 271,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,846,354. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,373,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,373,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,960 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

