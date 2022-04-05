LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €807.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €807.00 ($886.81) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €770.00 ($846.15) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €815.00 ($895.60) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($901.10) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($923.08) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €772.18 ($848.55).

Shares of MC stock opened at €663.90 ($729.56) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €655.14 and a 200-day moving average of €674.90. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a one year high of €260.55 ($286.32).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

