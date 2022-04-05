Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

LYEL opened at $5.36 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

