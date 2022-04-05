MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given New $21.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.42.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.53 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 213,242 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,098 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111,693 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.