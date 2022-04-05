MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

MAG opened at $16.84 on Friday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 280.67 and a beta of 1.06.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

