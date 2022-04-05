MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
MAG opened at $16.84 on Friday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 280.67 and a beta of 1.06.
MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.