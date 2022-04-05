Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Magna International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Magna International stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48. Magna International has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in Magna International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after buying an additional 228,950 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 134.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after buying an additional 177,475 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

