Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Holdings Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.84 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

