Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:EMG opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.18) on Tuesday. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 157.50 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.80 ($3.18). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.30. The firm has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

Get Man Group alerts:

In related news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($36,000.00).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 239.30 ($3.14).

About Man Group (Get Rating)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.