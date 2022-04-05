Mango Markets (MNGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $664,536.00

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the dollar. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.61 or 0.07513476 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,862.85 or 0.99632386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00047060 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

