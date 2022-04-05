Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after buying an additional 212,086 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $26.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

