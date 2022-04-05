Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRNS. StockNews.com started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.