Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 42476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$47.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12.

About Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE)

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

