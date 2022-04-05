Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 42476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$47.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12.
About Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE)
Further Reading
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.