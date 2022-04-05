Marjorie Dickman Sells 16,194 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 508,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,506. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.17.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 8.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

