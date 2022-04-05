Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,443.33.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,473.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,403. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,317.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,275.64. Markel has a one year low of $1,155.00 and a one year high of $1,513.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

