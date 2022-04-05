Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

MRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ MRKR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 194,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,945. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 35,865 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 442.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 111,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 117.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 80,060 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

