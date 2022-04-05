Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.01.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.01.

Marrone Bio Innovations ( NASDAQ:MBII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 50.77% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (Get Rating)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.