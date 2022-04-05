Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.75.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$8.73 on Friday. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$7.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$701.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In related news, insider Llc Tmre Investors purchased 737,900 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at C$107,988,000. Also, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$541,873.80. In the last quarter, insiders bought 760,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,569,620.

Martinrea International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.