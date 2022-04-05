Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the highest is $2.14 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.07 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Masco by 66.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after buying an additional 504,445 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 58.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS stock opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Masco has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

