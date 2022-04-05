Masco (NYSE:MAS) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Masco has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Masco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Masco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

