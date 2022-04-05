Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.05. 1,679,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,595. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.71. Masimo has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Masimo’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

