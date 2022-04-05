McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

Shares of MKC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,918. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,440.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 155,274 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 147,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

