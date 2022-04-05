McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $246.83 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.43. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.32.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

