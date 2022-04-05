McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in McKesson by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in McKesson by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $305.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $310.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.95.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

