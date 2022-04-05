mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

mCloud Technologies stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned about 1.21% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

