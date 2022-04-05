MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Given New C$0.25 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
MEDIF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. MediPharm Labs has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.47.
MediPharm Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediPharm Labs (MEDIF)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.