MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Given New C$0.25 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MEDIF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. MediPharm Labs has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

