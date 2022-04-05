MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Given New C$0.25 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MediPharm Labs stock opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. MediPharm Labs has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

