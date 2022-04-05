Meme Reaches Market Cap of $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00279940 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005164 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000729 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00024437 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.20 or 0.00686903 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.