Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $1,235.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00281603 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005194 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000728 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.23 or 0.00688265 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

