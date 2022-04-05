Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) to post $42.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.90 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $43.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $173.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.20 million to $179.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $189.23 million, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $193.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $551.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.