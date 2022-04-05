Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 446,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,307,950 shares.The stock last traded at $85.28 and had previously closed at $83.49.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

The company has a market cap of $213.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

