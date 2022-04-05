Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carl Douglas Anderson II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of Meritor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Meritor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $16,873,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2,075.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 759,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,826,000 after acquiring an additional 724,794 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

