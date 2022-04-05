Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 457,781 shares.The stock last traded at $55.17 and had previously closed at $55.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,777,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

