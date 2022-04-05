Metromile (MILE) & The Competition Financial Survey

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Metromile to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Metromile has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metromile’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Metromile and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Metromile Competitors 720 3115 2740 159 2.35

Metromile currently has a consensus price target of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 214.24%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 5.58%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metromile and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile $104.90 million -$216.46 million -0.49 Metromile Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,773.48

Metromile’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Metromile. Metromile is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile -217.82% -81.21% -52.07% Metromile Competitors 2.94% 5.21% 1.19%

Summary

Metromile competitors beat Metromile on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Metromile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc. provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks. In addition, the company offers access to its technology under software as a service arrangement, as well as professional services to third-party customers. Metromile, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

