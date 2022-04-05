Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,471.75.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTD opened at $1,357.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,180.00 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,410.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,477.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

