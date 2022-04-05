Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) vs. Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mexco Energy and Coterra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $2.80 million 13.31 $160,000.00 $0.71 24.73 Coterra Energy $3.45 billion 6.25 $1.16 billion $1.72 15.45

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Coterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mexco Energy and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 26.95% 15.11% 13.14% Coterra Energy 33.58% 23.16% 12.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mexco Energy and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Coterra Energy 1 4 6 0 2.45

Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.99%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.3% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Mexco Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexco Energy (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas. The company was founded in April 1972 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Coterra Energy (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

