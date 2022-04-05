MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires A$168,345.00 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$168,345.00 ($126,575.19).

On Friday, March 25th, Christopher Mackay bought 263,080 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$686,638.80 ($516,269.77).

On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Mackay bought 289,522 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$744,071.54 ($559,452.29).

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Mackay bought 243,120 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.62 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of A$636,974.40 ($478,928.12).

On Friday, March 4th, Christopher Mackay bought 144,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.67 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of A$384,480.00 ($289,082.71).

On Friday, February 18th, Christopher Mackay purchased 215,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.84 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$612,020.00 ($460,165.41).

On Friday, February 11th, Christopher Mackay purchased 90,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.85 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$256,500.00 ($192,857.14).

On Friday, February 4th, Christopher Mackay purchased 189,263 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.91 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$550,755.33 ($414,101.75).

On Friday, January 28th, Christopher Mackay purchased 162,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.71 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$439,020.00 ($330,090.23).

The company has a current ratio of 86.07, a quick ratio of 86.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

