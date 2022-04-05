MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0422 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

MFS Special Value Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 10,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of MFS Special Value Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.