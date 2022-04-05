M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Underperform

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.02) price target on the stock.

MGPUF has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of M&G to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.61) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 226 ($2.96) target price (up previously from GBX 217 ($2.85)) on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&G from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. M&G has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

