MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.31

Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.31 and last traded at $83.31, with a volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.41.

MGEE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.42.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In related news, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 324.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 67.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 22.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.