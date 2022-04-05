MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Trimmed by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,942 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up 1.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 46.2% in the third quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 59,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,183. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

