MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $42,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 316.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after acquiring an additional 897,202 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,363,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 649,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after purchasing an additional 603,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

