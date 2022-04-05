MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 1,202 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $104,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lori L.S. Mingus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 317 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $24,906.69.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $90.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.32. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.27.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $166.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.40 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

