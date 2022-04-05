MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,811. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

In related news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lux bought 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,380 in the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.