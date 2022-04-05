M&G’s (MGPUF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 226 ($2.96) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 217 ($2.85).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGPUF. UBS Group upped their price target on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.61) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded M&G to a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. M&G has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

