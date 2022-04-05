Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $4.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.09. 5,983,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,990. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 26.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 141,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 167,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

