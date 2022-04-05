Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

MCHP traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.26. 7,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,850. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

