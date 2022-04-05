Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.360-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.32.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average of $81.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.