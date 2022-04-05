Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midwest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWT opened at $16.10 on Friday. Midwest has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74.

Midwest ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Midwest will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midwest by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Midwest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Midwest by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

