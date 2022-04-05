Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
MLSS stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $103.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.27.
About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)
