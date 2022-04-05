Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MLSS stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $103.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

