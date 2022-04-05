MimbleWimbleCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $143,582.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $11.26 or 0.00024796 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $121.96 million and $143,582.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00279345 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013619 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005102 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.11 or 0.00720203 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,828,706 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

